Ahmedabad: A lot has been said about Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills in the last couple of years and now India's head coach Ravi Shastri has given his verdicts on the Delhi Capitals cricketer, saying that "his keeping" in just-concluded Test series against England was "outstanding."

Shastri's remark came after India's thumping 3-1 Test series win over England. Shastri said Pant is a "match-winner", before adding that nobody can match what he has done in the last two months in even their entire lifetime.

"At 21, I had similar success, so I can relate to what these guys have done. Yes, after IPL Pant came with a lot of baggage. He has trained harder than anyone. The results are not just for him to see but for the whole world to see," Shastri said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Pant had scored runs in the Australia tour and then he scored a century and two half-centuries in the homes series against England. His work behind the stumps was also improved and he showed great reflexes with the gloves on.

"When you have a naturally brilliant match-winner of his ability playing to the potential there is no greater sight for cricket. I think in the last two months what he has done for India, no one would ever do that in a lifetime. His keeping was outstanding," he added.

Riding on their 3-1 win, Team India also qualified for the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Team India will now face New Zealand in the WTC final slated to be played from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

India will now lock horns with England in the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium starting from March 12.