Watch: Kohli enjoys football kick-ups and pink ball bowl ahead of day-night Test v England

Ahmedabad: India took part in a practice session on Monday ahead of the pink ball day-night 3rd Test against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Watch

The last time India played a pink-ball match, the team were bowled out for their lowest ever Test score - 36 - in December last year against Australia. England too won't recall their last pink-ball match very fondly either as they were bowled out for 58 in New Zealand. And when Kohli was asked about the same, the Indian skipper said, "No, according to me, both are bizarre experiences for two quality sides."

"If you ask England the same question, do you think that you know, you could be bowled out of 50 again? Their answer probably would be no, because you understand that on that particular day, things just aren't meant to happen to certain way. Whatever you tried to do, it's out of your control and nothing seems to go right. And exactly what happened to us in Adelaide as well," Kohli added.

"Barring that forty-five minutes of bad cricket, we dominated that Test match as well. So we're very confident in terms of how we play the pink ball, even in Australia with the pitches were assisting their seamers, they were under the pump through that Adelaide game. And that forty-five minutes where we were just blown away. There was, there was literally nothing to do come back into the game with," Kohli further said.

The third Test will be played at the newly renovated Sardar Patel Stadium, which has a capacity of 110,000 and with fifty per cent of that capacity expected to attend, it's likely to witness a noisy crowd over the next five days.