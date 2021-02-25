Yuvraj Singh 'not sure' if Ahmedabad pitch 'good' for Test cricket

Ahmedabad: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed the Motera pitch after the third Test between India and England got over inside two days in which India registered a comprehensive 10 wickets win to take a 2-1 lead in four-Test series.

Yuvraj is unsure of whether such a pitch set any good example for Test cricket. He, in fact, said that Indian spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have enjoyed much more success than their successors bowling on such pitches.

However, he congratulated Ishant Sharma on playing his 100th Test for India and heaped praise on youngster Axar Patel for his 11 wickets haul in the match. Ravichandran Ashwin, who joined the 400th club of Test wicket-takers, finished the match with seven wickets.

Yuvraj's opinion on the pitch was echoed by Kevin Pietersen who wrote a post in Hindi on Twitter.