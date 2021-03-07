Aussie skipper Finch reacts to Australia's 7-wkt loss to NZ in last T20I

Wellington [New Zealand]: Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch on Sunday admitted that his side wasn't aggressive with the bat, following their seven-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I.

Earlier, Kiwi opener Martin Guptill's 71-run knock and Ish Sodhi's three-wicket haul guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over Australia. With this win, New Zealand clinched the five-match series 3-2.

"We probably weren't aggressive enough with the bat. We let them dictate terms and didn't get enough runs. Probably was the difference in the game. If one of us kicked on, could have got to 160-170. I thought the pitch played quite well today. It was slightly better today than the other day I thought," said Finch after the game. "We have been talking about the gradual improvement from game 1 to game 4, and that was exciting. Would have been great to win the series but NZ are a great team. We just weren't good enough today," he added.

The first two T20Is of the five-match series were won by New Zealand, but Australia staged a comeback to level the series 2-2. However, in the series decider, the hosts were on their game from the very start and they ended up winning the series 3-2.

In the fifth and final T20I, Ish Sodhi's three-wicket haul helped New Zealand restrict Australia to 142/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

in the end, Glenn Phillips (34) and Mark Chapman (1) took the BlackCaps over the line by seven wickets and 27 balls to spare.