Hasan joins Pakistan camp after two COVID-19 negative tests

Karachi: After initially testing positive for COVID-19, star Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali's two COVID-19 test results have come negative. Hasan will join Pakistan's training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked their players and officials to take COVID-19 tests ahead of their tour to South Africa and Zimbabwe. Barring Hasan. everyone has testes negative.

Hasan had also tested positive for COVID before the start of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. Later, PSL was postponed due to rising cases of infection among the franchise players and officials. Even a few board employees of PCB had tested positive for COVID.

According to the reports, Hasan tested positive after attending a small get together. At the event, Islamabad United players were present, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, who positive during the league.

Hasan and Fawad are part of the Islamabad United outfit in the PSL which is set to resume in June.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.