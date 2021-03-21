IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Women win toss, opt to field

Lucknow: South Africa Women skipper Sune Luus on Sunday invited Smriti Mandhana-led Team India to bat first after winning the toss in the second T20 International of the three-match series here.

In Harmanpresst Kaur's absence, Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead India. Harman is out of the match due to an injury, she suffered during the ODI series, in which India lost 1-3.

India made one change, bringing in Radha Yadav in place of Poonam Yadav.

South Africa fielded the same playing XI that won the first T20I by eight wickets.

The Teams:

India women: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parwaeen (wk), Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.