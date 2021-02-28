India vs South Africa: Sune Luus to lead SA in Van Niekerk's absence

Lucknow: Sune Luus will lead South Africa women for their month-long tour of India in absence of regular captain Dane van Niekerk, who has been ruled out due to injury.

South Africa is slated to play five ODIs and three T20Is against India, starting from March 7 in Lucknow.

Van Niekerk and all-rounder Chloe Tryon, who also won't be part of the 17-member touring squad, had also missed South Africa's recent home series against Pakistan.

The squad landed in India on Saturday afternoon ahead of the matches, all of which will be played in a bio-secure environment in Lucknow.

The South Africans have named an unchanged unit to the one that played against Pakistan in Durban. Apart from van Niekerk and Tryon, while Masabata Klaas also misses out due to a last-minute injury.

The team will quarantine for a period of six days, followed by a two-day training session before their first ODI on Sunday, March 7 at the Ekana Stadium.

"It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions," head coach Hilton Moreeng said in a statement.

South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper), Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Tasmin Britz (wicketkeeper), Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife (wicketkeeper), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez (wicketkeeper), Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.