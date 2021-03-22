NZ vs BAN: Ross Taylor ruled out of 2nd ODI

Hyderabad: Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the Black Caps squad for the second One Day International of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

The cricket board of New Zealand confirmed Taylor's exclusion from the second ODI on Monday via social media, saying that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

"Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval as a precaution, having not fully recovered from his left-hamstring tear," New Zealand cricket wrote on Twitter from their official handle.

Taylor was also ruled out from the tournament opener against Bangladesh, that home team won by eight wickets, due to an injury he suffered during a Plunkett Shield game.

“It’s a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series. t’s a small tear, and we’re hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation, we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch. It’s an exciting time for Mark, who’s come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said before the first T20I.

Ross Taylor is among New Zealand's most capped player in one-dayers with 232 games under his name.

New Zealand lead the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 1-0. The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday at the Hagley Oval.