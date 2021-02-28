Satterthwaite's ton propel New Zealand to 7-wicket win over England

Dunedin [New Zealand]: Amy Satterthwaite smashed an unbeaten 119 runs and Amelia Kerr smashed a quickfire fifty as New Zealand thrashed England by seven wickets in the final ODIs match of three-match series, here, on Saturday.

However, despite their lacklustre show in the last ODI, England lifted the trophy on Saturday as they have won the previous two games.

Chasing a modest total of 221 runs to win the match, New Zealand had a forgettable start as they lost two early wickets in form of Natalie Dodd and Hayley Jensen.

Following two early departures, Sophie Devine walked to the crease way early in the match and also failed to much damage to England bowlers as she was removed after scoring just 15 runs.

Kerr joined Satterthwaite on the field in the 17th over and the duo guided New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket victory without any further hiccups.

Satterthwaite scored 119 runs off 128 balls while Kerr scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 88 balls. The duo also scripted the highest fourth-wicket stand for New Zealand in women's ODIs.

"The unbroken 172-run stand between Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr is the highest fourth-wicket stand for New Zealand in women's ODIs," ICC tweeted.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, England got off to a dismal start, with Wyatt getting out in the second over. Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight then played brilliantly and took their team over the 100-run mark, with Knight completing his half-century.

However, soon after her fifty, Knight (60) got out. Although Beaumont kept scoring run, she did not receive any help from the other end as England lost wickets at regular intervals. England were all out in the 48th over but Beaumont's unbeaten 88 guided the team to a respectable total of 220 runs.

Brief scores: England 220 (Beaumont 88*; Kerr 4/42); New Zealand 223/3 (Satterthwaite 119*; Nat Sciver 1/35).