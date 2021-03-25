Watch: Superstar Ellyse Perry speaks about her return to international cricket

Hyderabad: Ace Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry Perry is set to return to international cricket later this week after a year-long break due to an injury, that she suffered during the 2019 Women's T20 World Cup.

Perry has been named in Australia's squad for their T20 international series against New Zealand, which starts from Sunday onwards.

When Perry was asked about her injury, the 30-year-old said, "It's probably taken me the best part of 12 months to feel like I'm, I guess, back to full playing fitness and performance levels in terms of just recovering from my hamstring and just not playing a lot of cricket. So no, but by no means I don't think was I close to where I was before I got injured during the WBBL and it's probably still a bit of a work in progress. But yeah, I mean, at the end of the day, it's kind of been a really nice opportunity to kind of work on and various aspects of my game and certainly, you know, taking different things forward, including the way that I bat and bowl and just kind of see how it works out, I guess," Perry said

Perry also played a few games in the Women's Big Bash League before she was forced to opt-out due to an injury. However, now the Australian superstar seems to be match fit as she is back to bowling as well as batting full time in the nets.

Speaking about the upcoming women's ICC World Cup, Perry said, "I mean, I think we learn a lot from that World Cup in terms of how to, how to hold events, particularly for women's sport, and I think it was a really nuanced approach to that World Cup. It really stood out to me that there's a lot of time and effort and investment put into really making it it's own unique event, which appealed specifically to, I guess, you know, the women's game and distinct from, I guess, any other World Cup. So, yeah, I think the game as well as in such a great spot and is incredibly healthy and there's a lot of opportunities to capitalize on the progress that we've made. So, yeah, this World Cup coming up in New Zealand is placed in a really good time and I think everyone's very much excited about what it can achieve as well."

New Zealand is also slated to host the next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will be held from 3 March to 4th April 2022.