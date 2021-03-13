Australia's Wright joins Punjab Kings as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2021

Mohali: Former Australian seamer Damien Wright on Saturday joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings as bowling coach ahead of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

Wright will take over from Charl Langeveldt as PK hope to end their title drought in IPL.

"Wright has come to the right place. Another Aussie on-board," the official handle of Punjab Kings tweeted.

Previously, Wright coached premium teams like Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Wright started his professional career as a paceman with Worcestershire in 1997-98.

The 45-year-old played 123 games in his first-class career and bagged 406 wickets. Wright played competitive cricket since 2011 before shifting his focus to coaching. Wright had also worked with Big Bash League (BBL) teams like Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars in the past.

KL Rahul-led PK start their campaign against inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 12.