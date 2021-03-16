IPL 2021: CSK fielding coach gives update on MS Dhoni's fitness

Hyderabad: Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have become the first Indian Premier League team to put his base camp in Chennai ahead of the 14th edition of IPL. The likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and many other CSK players have already started their training camp for a week now.

The last time MSD played competitive cricket, it was way back in November 2019 and perhaps, that's why there are concerns about how the former Indian skipper would fare in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

And on Tuesday, CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar gave an update on Dhoni's fitness after the first week in training with Chennai.

“You know how smart MS (Dhoni) is. He understands his body, he understands his game. Not too many 40-year-old men assess the ball that clearly, and his determination is great to see,” Rajiv was quoted as saying in the First Episode of AnbuDen Diaries.

CSK had its worst IPL season last year as MS Dhoni-led outfit failed to qualify for IPL playoffs for the first. Not just CSK, but even their skipper Dhoni had a forgettable outing with the bat as he failed to score a fifty. MSD scored 200 runs in IPL 2020 at a mediocre strike rate of 116.27.

Rajiv, however, reckoned that Dhoni is clear with his plans ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament.

“Every session he is coming with a certain plan, and he is working on it. We are just trying to figure out how to get the east out of him”