IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh regrets KKR not playing at Eden Gardens

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who joined Kolkata Knight Riders this season after Chennai Super Kings released him before the mini-auction, regretted that his franchise KKR will not be playing any of their IPL 2021 league fixtures at the iconic Eden Gardens, their home venue.

The IPL governing council has decided that no team will be playing at their home grounds in the forthcoming season.

While speaking to Star Sports in an interview, Harbhajan said that he would have been happier if he had got a chance to play at the Eden Gardens as it is a 'special ground' for him.

“I have very good memories from Eden – Test, ODI – whatever cricket I have played there, even the two titles we had won there for the Mumbai Indians,” Singh said.

However, Harbhajan, who now plays only in the IPL, is excited to be back in the field and happy that this time the tournament will be played in India.

“Whether the match is in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai or Mumbai, I am feeling good that the IPL is happening in India,” Singh said, adding that, he is eagerly ”looking forward to it.”

Harbhajan also believes that everybody in the country is waiting for IPL as the tournament is going to happen in India after a gap of a season. Last season BCCI had shifted IPL to the UAE in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic enforced lockdown in India.

IPL will be played from April 9 to May 30.