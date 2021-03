IPL 2021 | Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League on Sunday announced the dates from the 14th edition of the IPL. India's domestic T20 league will run from April 9 to May 30 across six venues, there will be no crowds and no team is scheduled to play at their home ground.

The tournament opener will be played between Royal Challengers Banglore and defending champion Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Other than Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata have been named as the host for IPL 2021.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each.

There will be a total of 11 doubleheaders where six teams will play three-afternoon matches and two teams will play two-afternoon matches.

The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM start.

Here is the full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021 season: