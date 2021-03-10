IPL brand value declines for the first time in 6 years: Report

Mumbai: For the first time in six years, the brand value of BCCI's money-spinner Indian Premier League (IPL) has gone down by 3.6 per cent in one year. From INR 47,500 crore in 2019, it went down to Rs 45,800 crore in 2020. It is IPL's first decline since 2014, a report claimed on Wednesday.

When it comes to comparing IPL's brand value in US dollars, the IPL valuation in 2019 was $6,780 million while in 2020 it was $6,190 million -- a rapid change of 8.7 per cent, a report by Duff & Phelps, a Kroll Business, which specialises in brand valuation, said.

"Year 2020 was a challenging one with economic distress and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sports economy was not immune to this crisis, and the pandemic disrupted the sporting calendar for the year, with a string of tournaments being postponed or cancelled."

In 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic enforced lockdown in India, the IPL was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Indian government had suspended all sports activities.

But keen BCCI organised the IPL in the UAE and conducted it successfully.

Earlier in 2009, an entire season of IPL was played in South Africa.