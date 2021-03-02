IPL gives players the platform to express themselves: Ajinkya Rahane counters Steyn's claims

Ahmedabad: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn on Tuesday said that he turned his back on the Indian Premier League because he found PSL and the Sri Lanka Premier League "slightly more rewarding as a player". Shortly after he made these remarks, Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane rubbished all the claims that stated that IPL emphasises money rather than the game.

"See, I am here to talk about the fourth Test match and not here to talk about PSL or Sri Lanka Premier League. IPL gave us that platform to express ourselves and also to a lot of Indians players. I am not sure what Dale Steyn has said, I am here to talk about this Test match," said Rahane during a virtual press conference.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that sometimes emphasis may be placed on the amount a player is bought for in the IPL and as a result, cricket ends up taking a backseat. He is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Meanwhile, Rahane confirmed that Umesh Yadav is good to go for the fourth Test as the pacer has faired well at the nets. "Umesh is ready to go, he is looking really good and he is bowling really well. He had a good session in the nets and we are really happy that he is back," said Rahane.

A draw will seal India's place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) but Rahane insisted the hosts will go for the win in the fourth and final Test against England.

"We always look to win the Test match, we are not looking for a draw so this Test is no different. We are not focusing on what will happen in June. We are just focusing on this Test match," said Rahane.