Jadeja posts cheeky comment as MS Dhoni unveils CSK's jersey

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings' Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday posted a cheeky comment on a video shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team CSK on Instagram. In the video former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen unveiling Chennai's new jersey for the upcoming season of IPL.

“Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu,” CSK wrote on a photo-sharing application.

“L size for me please,” Jadeja commented on the video.

Paying tribute to Indian armed forces, Chennai have featured a camouflage in their jersey. It must be noted that CSK skipper MSD, himself is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

For the first time since the inception of IPL in 2008, CSK would be seen donning a new jersey in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

"The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play - CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons. The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Super Kings qualified for the Playoffs in ten seasons and made it to the final eight times,” CSK said in a statement.

"It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service... they are the true heroes," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.