Kohli's decision to open this season altered RCB's auction strategy, admits Hesson

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson on Thursday admitted that RCB skipper Virat Kohli's decision to open their innings had a big impact on their auction strategy.

Hesson further revealed that RCB had decided that Kohli would open their innings even before the IPL auction.

“Certainly, we talked about it before the auction because that came into our auction planning in terms of how we wanted to structure our line-up So certainly no surprise there. Look it is a slightly different structure, but that helped determine our auction planning as well,” Hesson said.

Earlier, after India clinched the five-match T20I series against England 3-2, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had announced that he will open for RCB in IPL 2021. Kohli's remark came after scoring a match-winning 80 runs while opening the innings for India.

After Kohli's successful stint at the top of the order in the 5th T20I, many believed that the Indian skipper might go on to open for India in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, the Indian skipper has denied the suggestion, before adding that the final call regarding the same would be taken after the conclusion of IPL.

“Delighted he got an opportunity for India to open the other day and show everybody exactly what he is capable of. We certainly know that, but just another reminder for everybody,” said Mike Hesson.

The New Zealand born coach also confirmed that Devdutt Padikkal would open for RCB along with Kohli.

“So yeah, really looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt. Left-right combination, different types of players and obviously we know Virat’s record after he gets through to the powerplay. He is phenomenal, especially if he bats at the top,” said Hesson.