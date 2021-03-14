No disappointment: Rashid reacts to going unsold in IPL 2021 player auction

Ahmedabad: Ace English spinner Adil Rashid on Saturday said that going unsold at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction was not unexpected.

"I wouldn't say disappointing, obviously there are a lot of spinners out there, India also got their own local spinners, so I wasn't really expecting my self to be picked," Rashid said on the eve of the second T20 International against India here.

Rashid has been doing exceptionally well for England in limited-overs cricket in recent years. However, despite his decent performance, the 33-year-old has not been able to draw the attention of IPL teams.

Rashid added, "It would be nice to get these deals but like I said, with these tournaments, you put your name forward and hope a teams picks you... that's how it works with the IPL or any other competitions."

Rashid's remark came on the eve of the second T20I of the five-match series against India, here on Saturday. Eoin Morgan-led English team lead the T20I series 1-0, with an emphatic eight-wicket win in the tournament opener.