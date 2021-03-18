Watch: CSK's new signing Hari Shankar Reddy clean bowls MS Dhoni

Hyderabad: Hari Shankar Reddy, Chennai Super Kings' newest signing, on Thursday bowled his CSK skipper Mahendra Singh during Chennai's practice session.

The 22-year-old seamer was bowling from over the wicket when he uprooted Dhoni's leg-stump.

The delivery that got Reddy, MSD's wicket was a good length ball from a wide-angle. The velocity of the ball increased after hitting the ground and was skidding in the air, forcing MS Dhoni to play his shot sooner. Dhoni failed to connect the bat with the ball and it went through his stumps.

Watch the video:

The 22-year-old Reddy hails from Hyderabad. So far, he has played just 18 domestic games. Reddy has bagged 19 wickets in 13 T20I games at an economy rate of 8.34. Reddy has an average of 19.3 and his strike rate is under 14.

In 5 List A games, Reddy has eight wickets under his name at 25.37 to the over. In last month's Indian Premier League auction, CSK bought him for Rs 20 lakh.