'Ecstatic, over the moon': Sachin Tendulkar after India Legends clinch Road Safety World Series

Hyderabad: India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar-led was "over the moon" after his team lifted the Road Safety World Series trophy on Sunday by defeating Sri Lanka Legends.

An all-round India on Sunday thrashed Sri Lanka by 14 runs to take the RSWS trophy home. The entire Road Saftey event was played in Raipur.

“WOW ECSTATIC… Over the Moon! Well played #TeamIndia! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries,” Tendulkar wrote from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lanka invited India to bat first after winning the toss.

Put in to bat first, India scored 181 for 4 in their 20 overs with the help of entertaining fifties from Yuvraj Singh (60 from 41) and Yusuf Pathan (62 not out from 36).

Chasing 182 runs to win the summit clash, Sri Lanka only managed to score 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

For Sri Lanka, Chinthaka Jayasinghe (40 from 30) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38 from 15) starred with the bat.

Yusuf Pathan and his brother Irfan bagged two wickets each, conceding 26 and 29 runs respectively.

While Yusuf was named man of the match in the final for his all-round show, Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan was adjudged man of the series.

Dilshan was the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 271 runs from eight matches at a staggering strike rate of 136.87. He also bagged 12 scalps at an average of 13.58.