Bewin FC wins Campeones Royal League Women's Football Tournament

Hyderabad: Bewin FC clinched the Campeones Royal Women's Football tournament handing the Women’s Football Foundation a 3-2 defeat here.

As part of its goal to promote women's football across Hyderabad and Telangana, MB sports organised a first of its kind three-day Women’s Football Tournament at Flipside Adventure Park.

This tournament was organised with a vision to empower women and encourage them to play football. The tournament kicked off with much fanfare on the February 26 and matches went on till February 27. The final took place on March 7.

Former Indian captain Shabbir Ali and Hussain Abedi were present on the occasion of the final.

"The main objective of this tournament was to promote and popularise sports among women so that in some years, they become ready at the National level," Shabbir Ali said.

A total of 22 matches were played among eight teams during the tournament.