Euro Cup to be held in 12 cities across the continent

Berlin: The rescheduled Euro Cup, which was postponed in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will still take place in 12 cities across the continent despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

A member of the European football governing body UEFA executive committee said the goal was to stick with the 12-city plan.

"The goal remains to be able to hold onto the mode of the event," Rainer Koch, a vice president in the German federation (DFB), said.

He admitted that it was too early for "final statements" but showed confidence in the vaccines whose effect "will be much stronger in a couple of weeks".

Euro 2020 is scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021, after it was pushed back by one year.