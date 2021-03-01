Ex-Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested by Spanish police

Barcelona: Spanish police on Monday entered Camp Nou and arrested former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, his adviser Jaume Masferrer, the club's CEO Oscar Grau and head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti following a raid at the club's offices.

The operation was related to last year's “Barcagate,” in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Also Read: Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-0, keep title hopes alive

Barcelona had denied accusations that it hired - and overpaid - a company to make negative comments about its own players and opponents on social media in order to boost the image of senior club officials.

The company was accused of using fake social media accounts to discredit opposition figures when they expressed views that went against the club.

Some of the figures supposedly included players such Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, as well as former coach Pep Guardiola.

The club later released an independent audit report showing that there was no wrongdoing.

Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned last year amid fallout from the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi.

Also Read: Watch: CR7 on target but Juventus held for draw at Hellas Verona

The club has been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.