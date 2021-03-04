EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Can't afford mistakes against Mumbai City FC, says Goa's Jorge Ortiz

Hyderabad: FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz Mendoza feels his team can't afford to make "mistakes" against table-toppers Mumbai City FC ahead of the semi-final clash between the two giants of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

"I expect a good football game between two very good teams. You need to be very focussed and try to play the game of football well. You cannot afford to make mistakes in such games," the Spaniard told Etv Bharat.

Ortiz joined FC Goa earlier this year on a free transfer. The 28-year-old penned a 2-year contract with the club in August, which means he will remain a Gaur till the summer of 2022.

