EXCLUSIVE | We can't switch off, concede goals against MCFC: FC Goa's Devendra Murgaonkar

Hyderabad: Consistency and FC Goa's performance on the field has so far gone hand in hand. The team has made record six appearances in the league's playoffs, fourth time in a row, after settling for a draw against Hyderabad FC.

And the players now must be licking their lips to make it to the grand finale and lift the title, and FC Goa's forward Devendra Murgaonkar is banking on team's gruelling "training for the last five months."

The talented footballer, in an exclusive chat with Etv Bharat, talks about his own journey, team's prospects, and their strategy against might Mumbai City FC ahead of the semi-final clash.

FC Goa's Devendra Murgaonkar during team's practice session

Excerpts:

Q. Nerves before the big game against Mumbai City FC...

A. Honestly, we've been training for the last five months for this moment and the club has been part of such games in the last 7 years. So, there won't be much nerves but there will be a few butterflies in the stomach ahead of the game.

Q. Despite FC Goa being one of the best teams, what areas according to you need to be fixed before big semis and finals?

A. I think we've been one of the most consistent teams overall in the season. We've had a run of 13 games unbeaten. Just that we occasionally switch off and concede goals, so we need to be alerted all the time and stay focused.

Q. Do you think Goa should go more aggressive in the next two games? What has been the message from coach and team management?

A. The team message has always been the same. To play football and stick to our style. We play a good brand of football and want to entertain the fans who are watching us play.

Q. Goa just like Mumbai City FC has lost thrice. Can we expect a thriller?

A. If you see the last two games we played against Mumbai, we dominated the first game even after going a man down and the second game was a 3-3 draw, so yeah, it could be something the fans can expect.

Q. How has your journey been as a player? Tell us how ISL is helping Indian Football?

A. My journey has been pretty good. I'm thankful to FC Goa management and the coach for giving me the opportunity to be part of this team. ISL is a platform which is helping young footballers like me to make a progression in our careers. And this stage is something not everyone gets.

--By Ayushmaan Pandey