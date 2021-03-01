German Cup: COVID-19 infections in 2nd division put final at risk

Regensburg: The German Cup final between Werder Bremen and Jahn Regensburg is likely to be called off due to COVID-19 infections among the second division team.

Regensburg managing director Christian Keller said Monday that more infections among the players were detected following coach Mersad Selimbegovic's positive test on Friday for COVID-19.

Regensburg's game against Paderborn went ahead Saturday as per the German soccer league's protocols, but Sunday's tests revealed that players were infected, too.

Bremen said on its website Monday that it assumed Tuesday's cup game will be called off.