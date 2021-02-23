Indian football team to play friendlies against Oman and UAE in March

New Delhi: The Indian men's team will play two international friendlies -- against Oman on March 25 and the United Arab Emirates on March 29, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

Both the matches will be held in Dubai.

Also Read: ISL 7: Late equaliser helps ATKMB to draw match against Hyderabad FC

It was in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers last played at the international arena -- in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).

India have garnered three points from the five matches they have played so far in the qualifiers, with two home games against Asian champions Qatar and Afghanistan and an away tie against Bangladesh yet to be played.

As part of the preparation for the two matches against Oman and UAE in March, the national team will assemble in a camp from March 15.

The camp will also be held in Dubai under head coach Igor Stimac to allow the players to acclimatise to the conditions faster.

Also Read: Rahul KP calls IM Vijayan 'great human being', says 'he treats me like his own son'

The two friendlies come on the back of the U-16 national team's tour to the UAE this month, and the women team's visit to Turkey, where they played matches against Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.