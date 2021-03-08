ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City reach final for the first time

Goa: Mumbai City FC reached the final of India Super League with a 6-5 win over FC Goa in the penalties. It is the first time in the history of ISL that Mumbai have made it to the final of the competition.

The game was tied (0-0) at the normal time and an added extra time before Mumbai outscored Goa in the penalty shootout to qualify for the finals.

WHO MISSED, WHO SCORED

Mumbai City FC

Scorers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges.

Missed by: Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh.



FC Goa

Scorers: Igor Angulo, Ivan Gonzalez, Ishan Pandita, Jorge Ortiz, Adil Khan.

Missed by: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, James Donachie, Glan Martins.