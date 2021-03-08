Goa: Mumbai City FC reached the final of India Super League with a 6-5 win over FC Goa in the penalties. It is the first time in the history of ISL that Mumbai have made it to the final of the competition.
-
After a thrilling penalty shootout victory, @MumbaiCityFC enter their first-ever #ISL final as @FCGoaOfficial's campaign ends in heartbreak! 😮#HeroISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/xRYV3swuEF— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 8, 2021
The game was tied (0-0) at the normal time and an added extra time before Mumbai outscored Goa in the penalty shootout to qualify for the finals.
WHO MISSED, WHO SCORED
Mumbai City FC
Scorers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges.
Missed by: Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh.
FC Goa
Scorers: Igor Angulo, Ivan Gonzalez, Ishan Pandita, Jorge Ortiz, Adil Khan.
Missed by: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, James Donachie, Glan Martins.