ISL semis: All you need to know about Indian Super League's knockout round

Margao: The top four teams of the Indian Super League -- Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa -- have reached the knockout stage of India's premier division football league.

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will face fourth-placed FC Goa in two-legged semi-finals.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.

All playoff games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST).

Fixtures:

Friday, Mar 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC. Fatorda

Saturday, Mar 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan. Bambolim

Monday, Mar 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa. Bambolim

Tuesday, Mar 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda

Saturday, Mar 13 - Final Fatorda.