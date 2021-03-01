Margao: The top four teams of the Indian Super League -- Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa -- have reached the knockout stage of India's premier division football league.
Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will face fourth-placed FC Goa in two-legged semi-finals.
ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.
All playoff games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST).
Fixtures:
Friday, Mar 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC. Fatorda
Saturday, Mar 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan. Bambolim
Monday, Mar 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa. Bambolim
Tuesday, Mar 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda
Saturday, Mar 13 - Final Fatorda.