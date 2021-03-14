ISL Top Award Winners: Angulo wins Golden Boot, Bhattacharya bags Golden Glove award

Margao: Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot while Arindam Bhattacharya bagged the Golden Glove award in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) which culminated on Saturday with Mumbai City FC registering a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final to clinch their maiden title.

Golden Boot – Igor Angulo

Angulo scored a number of crucial goals for FC Goa in his first season with the club. His 14 goals ensured that the Gaurs qualified for their sixth ISL semi-finals appearance. The Spanish striker faced close competition from Krishna but won the trophy because of his lower minutes per goal scored (117.50) compared to the Fijian's 147.28.

Golden Glove – Arindam Bhattacharja

ATK Mohun Bagan's Bhattacharya won the Golden Glove award after a close battle with Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh. Arindam conceded only 19 goals this season, the least by any of the goalkeepers. Both players notched up 10 clean sheets for their respective sides but the ATK Mohun Bagan custodian edged his Mumbai City FC counterpart with his higher minutes per goals conceded (108.94).

Hero of the League – Roy Krishna

Although Roy Krishna was unable to help ATK Mohun Bagan to the title, his 14 goals and eight assists were enough to earn him the Hero of the League award. The Fijian was among the best players for his team and also ended as the runner-up in the Golden Boot contest.

Winning Pass of the League – Alberto Noguera

Alberto Noguera bagged the Winning Pass of the League award. He was one of FC Goa's main creative sparks in their run to the semi-finals, where they lost to Mumbai City FC. Noguera picked up eight assists for his side, and also scored a goal. Although Krishna equalled the Spaniard's tally with an assist in the grand finale on Saturday night, Noguera had lower minutes per assist (191.62) than the ATK Mohun Bagan forward (257.75).

ISL Emerging Player of the League – Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia's performances helped NorthEast United FC to the semi-finals, their second ever. Appearing in all the 22 matches for the Highlanders this season, the 20-year-old midfielder was also a solid defensive presence, making 93 tackles and 46 interceptions for his side. He scored one goal as well and had a strong passing accuracy of 74.47 per cent. He was Hero of the Month as well as Emerging Player of the Month for February.