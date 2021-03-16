It's possible: Zinedine Zidane speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid

Madrid: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday reacted to the rumours surrounding the return of five-time Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo to Santiago Bernabéu, saying that "it's possible."

"We know Cristiano," Zidane further said, before adding "We know the person he is and everything he's done at Real Madrid. But now he's a Juventus player and you have to have respect both him and the club."

When Zidane was quipped about coaching the Portuguese striker in future, the Frenchman said, "I did what I had to do with Cristiano. Let's see what will happen in the future."

After Juventus exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Porto in the round of 16, many Spanish outlets have claimed that Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and enjoyed a hugely successful nine years with Los Blancos before joining Old lady in 2018 for 100 million euros.

The speculations regarding Ronaldo's future increased after the Portugal striker posted a cryptic post on Instagram. "It's true the past belongs in museums (I should say!) but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I!"