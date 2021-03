Juve sign Weston McKennie from Schalke

Turin: Juventus made Weston McKennie's move to the Serie A giant permanent on Wednesday, tying the American midfielder to the club for the next four seasons.

McKennie has been at Juventus since August, after joining on loan from German club Schalke, but the Bianconeri have exercised the option to purchase the player's full rights.

Juventus said the fee was 18.5 million euros ($22 million), payable over three years, plus up to 6.5 million euros ($7.8 million) in bonuses.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion added that McKennie has signed a contract through to June 30, 2025.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, has scored five goals including one in a Champions League win at Barcelona in 31 appearances.

The 22-year-old has already won a trophy at Juventus, helping it lift the Italian Super Cup in January with a 2-0 victory over Napoli.