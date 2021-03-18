Laporta makes direct plea to Messi during his opening speech as Barcelona president

Barcelona: Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta pleaded to Lionel Messi not to leave Camp Nou as he was sworn in as the club's new head.

Laporta won the club elections 11 years after leaving the post for the first time in 2010.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was sworn in as the new president of the club.

In the event, Messi figured prominently in his opening speech to the members.

Messi and Laporta, who had presided over the club during Barcelona's heydays in the first decade of the 21st century, were photographed embracing before the new president's speech.

During his speech, Laporta directly requested the Argentine to stay with the club.

"In our first spell we had the best players in Barca history, but if we were successful it was because we had stability," Laporta explained.

"It is Barcelona's unity which gives you stability and I invite everyone to Barcelona to think about what they can do for Barca.

"I am here to make decisions, like convincing Leo to carry on, taking advantage of the fact that he is here. He knows that.

"You know the affection I hold for you and we will do whatever it takes to keep you here. You know you cannot leave, Leo.

"We will not be able to do it alone. As our anthem says, we are strong altogether. More so in these most difficult times. We know how to do it.

"When the pandemic is over our revenue will return. That will be fixed. There will be strong leadership because I am well-accompanied. We will make decisions. To defend the club you have to live and breathe it and we do that as much as possible."