Liverpool pay tribute to late player Ian St John

Liverpool: English Premier League side Liverpool on Tuesday paid tribute to former player Ian St John as he passed away at the age of 82.

"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Reds legend Ian St John, aged 82," the club said in a statement.

St John breathed his last on Monday evening following a prolonged illness, the club said.

Also Read: Ex-Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested by Spanish police

The former forward made 425 appearances for the club over the course of a hugely successful decade long career between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals.

Under the coaching of Bill Shankly, St John was the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool's history when he netted in extra time to secure their first-ever FA Cup title with a 2-1 win over Leeds United in 1965.

League title wins were achieved either side in 1964 and 1966, while the Scot had earlier helped the Reds into the First Division by gaining promotion in his first season following his transfer for a then club-record fee of £37,500 from Motherwell.

Also Read: Watch: David Beckham wants to sign Ronaldo, Messi for his club

Liverpool also mentioned Ian's family's statement which read: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside."