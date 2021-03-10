Man City to cross swords against Gladbach in Hungary

Nyon (Switzerland): The UEFA on Wednesday announced that Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will lock horns against each other in Hungary again next week due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

City has a 2-0 lead.

The second leg of the last-16 game of the Champions League was shifted from Manchester to the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, which also hosted the first leg.

Man City couldn't travel for the first leg in Germany due to Covid-induced restrictions in the country and that Gladbach's players and staff members would have to quarantine in Germany after any travel to England.

The Puskas Arena, a European Championship venue, has now become a neutral venue during pandemic and it's hosting both legs of Liverpool against Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

Atletico Madrid hosted Chelsea in Romania last month because of travel restrictions, meaning that five of the 16 games in the first Champions League knockout round have been or will be played at neutral venues.