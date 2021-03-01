Meet Adarsh, first player from Telangana to secure jr Spanish club licence

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Adarsh Narayanapuram has secured a European player licence in the junior category and in the process became the first from Telangana to do so.

With this, Adarsh has also joined the elite list of Indian players such as Bhaichung Bhutia and Bala Devi, who have represented foreign football clubs.

An ardent Lionel Messi fan, Adarsh plays for CD Olimpic de Xativa, a Group VI, third division club in Valencia, Spain since Feb 2018. The Hyderabadi, who plays as a centre-forward, started with U-18 'B' team and now promoted to the under-18 'A' team.

Adarsh was in red hot form scoring five goals in eight games before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to sporting activities across the globe. To get a licence for playing football in Europe's top five leagues, a foreign player needs to be 18 and that's why Adarsh had to wait to get the licence.

“It is a proud moment and one of the best in my life,” Adarsh told a leading newspaper on Sunday. "Many Indians want to play football at the highest level. Experience is one thing every footballer needs and I get a lot of it playing here.”

Adarsh started playing football at the age of nine, however, the turning point of his career came after he visited a selection camp organised by Xativa.

“My coach Vijay sir told me to attend this selection. I was one among the seven selected from India by coach and ex-Real Madrid player Oscar Riberio. That was in August 2018 and it took more than six months to arrive in Valencia,” Adarsh said, before adding, “It’s been a fabulous experience here. I got a scholarship and the club takes care of everything. I am fortunate to get such top-class training.”