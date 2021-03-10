Midfielder Hitesh Sharma extends contract by two years with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Up and coming youngster Hitesh Sharma will continue donning Hyderabadi jersey after he signed a two-year contract with ISL's team Hyderabad FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

After the announcement, the young midfielder, said, "I am really proud and happy to have signed this contract with Hyderabad FC."

Hitesh believes that the club has "the best players, the best management and the best coaches we can ask for."

"I hope to continue the hard work for years to come," he said.

The 23-year-old trailblazer joined Hyderabad FC in January 2020, and played an important role in the side's fight for a place in the top-4 this league campaign.

He made a total of 15 appearances (13 starts) and became a regular in the first team under the wings of head coach Manolo Marquez this season.

He played a total of 1,060 minutes in the season, which remains his busiest league campaign in his career.

The coach, Manolo, also had a word of praise for Hitesh. He said, "Hitesh is a really smart player, who understands the game very well."

"He has a great attitude, is calm in possession and always seems to know to do the correct thing in every moment. I am sure he will grow into a better player next season as well," he added.

Hitesh, who had made a couple of appearances for the India, was also named in the probables list by national team coach Igor Stimac for the upcoming friendlies against Oman and UAE.

"The plan is to continue the hard work and improve as a player, even in the off-season. I want to become a better player individually and I hope that we can improve as a team and take the next step in the upcoming ISL campaign," Hitesh signed off.