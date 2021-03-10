On This Day: How giant India clinched football gold at Asian Games

Hyderabad: Given the current health of Indian football, it is hard to believe that there was a period when the Indian national men's football team was one of the giants of Asia. Indian team's greatness was majorly due to its astounding achievements in the Asian Games.

March 10th is one such day from the greatest days of Indian football. It marks the platinum jubilee of the Indian national team's gold medal-winning performance at the pinnacle of Asian sports, the Asian Games.

From Far East to Asian Games

It was the occasion of the inaugural Asian Games organised in New Delhi in March 1951. With the Far East Games, the first multidisciplinary Asian sports event that started in 1913, fell prey to the Second Sino-Japanese war in 1938, Asian countries were deprived of a common sports event.

As two founding members of the Far East Games, China and Japan, got engaged in a long-term war, the far eastern countries got divided into two diplomatic clusters.

So much so for over a decade Asian athletes didn't have any common platform to compete and improve their performance as the war was raging in the backdrop of the Second World War.

With a newly independent nation, India was emerging as a major force in Asian diplomatic discourse, then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru was looking to develop the idea of Asian brotherhood to strengthen the country's status. But the situation was volatile, and any move by any nation was seen with an eye of suspicion.

Former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at the opening ceremony of 1951 Asian Games.

Nehru was wary. At that moment, to his rescue came renowned sports administrator, Guru Dutt Sondhi, aka GD Sondhi.

Sondhi proposed the idea of the Asian Games to Nehru. A delighted Nehru soon felicitated the process to host the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi.

Games' football kicked off

India, the forbearer of the idea of the Games, sent an invitation to all the nations of the continent but only 11 countries accepted its invitation. A total of 489 athletes took part in the Games. Though two-thirds of the countries rejected India's invitation, the idea of the Asian Games got a lift and in later years it would become the second-biggest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games.

In March 1951, at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium the Games kicked off. Japan, who were not part of the Asian Games Federation meeting in 1949, was invited to compete. South Korea, however, due to the Korean War couldn't participate.

Football was one of the major attractions of the Games, thanks to the Indian team's inspiring show in the 1948 Olympics that made them a darling of the nation. Legendary Syed Abdul Rahim was at the helm of the Indian team as a coach.

Six countries took part in the football competition. All the matches were played at the National Stadium with a duration of 60 minutes. Japan and Afghanistan got byes to the semi-finals. But hosts India had to face a strong Indonesia to secure a place in the semis.

Mewalal - The star

On March 5, India notched up a convincing 3-0 victory over the Indonesians. Sheoo Mewalal scored a brace while Pansanttom Venkatesh scored the third goal. India's opponent in the semi-final was sturdy Afghanistan who relied on the physical game, as a result, they lost two players due to foul-play. Venkatesh and Mewalal found the net once again to make it 2-0 within 16 minutes. Santosh Nandy scored the third and final goal of the match in the 55th minute to complete India's thumping 3-0 victory over the Afghans.

In the final, on March 10, India's opponent was Iran. The craze was built up around the Indian football team. Mewalal and Ventakesh were the heroes. A capacity crowd thronged the Major Dhyanchand Stadium to watch the India-Iran final. Among the notable fans of the Indian team were President Rajendra Prasad and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was also a big fan of goal poacher Melwalal.

Sheoo Mewalal scored four goals in 1951 Asian Games.

It was not a good day for India with home players struggling against taller and stronger Iranians. But goalkeeper B Anthony put up the best performance of his life and kept Iranians at sea. In the 34th minute against the run of play, Mewalal struck a goal and sealed the match in India's favour. His goal was enough for India to clinch the inaugural Asian Games football gold.

Interestingly, India's hero Mewalal had almost missed the final. On the eve of the mega final, Mewalal received news of a family loss. The star striker was not ready to play the next day. He sought Rahim's permission to leave for his home. But Rahim managed to convince him to stay back.

The news of Mewalal's misery was passed on to Nehru who then asked the Indian Air Force to keep a plane ready for him at Safdarjung Airport. As the medal ceremony got over, Mewalal rushed to the IAF airbase at Safdargunj and flew to join his family.

Mewalal is the first Indian to score four goals in an Asian Games and is one of the three Indians to score that many goals in a single Asiad. Until the Asian Cup, a tournament dedicated only to football, came into being in 1956, Asian Games served as football's continental championship.

The effect of India's victory in the 1951 Asian Games final was huge. It saw football gaining huge popularity in the country.

Overall, India finished second behind Japan in the Games medal tally giving a boost to the idea of Asian friendship.