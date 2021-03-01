Pep Guardiola congratulates Mumbai City FC for finishing on top of ISL table

London: Renowned Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Monday congratulated the EPL club's sister club Mumbai City FC for finishing on top of the Indian Super League points table and winning the first League Winners Shield. With this table-top finish, Mumbai City also confirmed their place in the AFC Champions League (ACL). Guardiola said it is as 'an incredible achievement'.

On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the coveted ACL for the next season.

'Congratulations to everyone. Incredible achievement. Big achievement for City Football Group. Congratulations to everyone, manager Lobera. Very happy,' said Guardiola.

ISL League Winners Shield winning side Mumbai City FC team.

Mumbai City FC, coached by Sergio Lobera, is one of the eight clubs worldwide whose majority stakes are owned by City Football Group (CFG). Manchester City, a top side in the English Premier League, is the flagship club of the CFG.

In 2019, Mumbai City sold 65 per cent of its stake to CFG whose majority stakeholders are Abu Dhabi United Group.