Six Hyderabad FC players called up for Indian national Camp

Hyderabad: As many as six Hyderabad FC players have been named in the 35-member probable squad announced by Indian national team Coach Igor Stimac for the upcoming friendlies against Oman and UAE which will be held in Dubai later this month.

With attackers Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, midfielders Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, and defenders Chinglensana Singh and Akash Mishra, Hyderabad FC is the most represented club in the national camp.

While Narzary has been a regular for the Men in Blue in recent times, defender Chinglesana Singh marks his return to the national set-up after a strong season with Hyderabad FC. Midfielder Hitesh Sharma was part of the youth squad that played in the SAFF Championship in 2019 and will now be part of the senior setup for the first time.

Meanwhile, this national team call up is a first at the senior level for Mohammad Yasir, Akash Mishra and Liston Colaco, all of whom have proved their credentials while playing under Manolo Marquez this season. They have not just become regulars in the side, but they have also put in impressive performances throughout the campaign.

Hyderabad has contributed 14 Olympians and a total of 21 international players to the national football team back in the 50s-60s and in the 70s-80s. Since then HFC has now brought about the same enthusiasm for football. Hyderabad FC after their impressive performances and focus on youth, has helped provide a top platform for players. Thereby seeing the most players get called up for the national team in just their second year. As Hyderabad has contributed massively to Indian football, there are great hopes that this is the start of something special.