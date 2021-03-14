'True champions never break': Cristiano Ronaldo after UCL exit

Hyderabad: The highest goal-scorer in the history of football Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday reckoned that "the true champions never break."

Ronaldo's statement came following Juventus' early elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Porto. After the UCL flop, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has turned his focus to Juventus's Serie A match at Cagliari, which is slated to be played on Sunday.

"True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

This is the first time that Ronaldo is speaking about Juventus UCL exit in the round of 16.

"More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet," the leading goal-scorer of UCL further said.

With Juventus exit from UCL, Ronaldo's future in Turin has also come under the spotlight as the Old Lady had signed Ronaldo to end their Champions League drought. However, Ronaldo has failed to do so three times, since his he was signed for 100 million euros ($117 million) in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid, where he won three back to back Champions League trophy.

"It's true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I," Portugees striker continued.

The 36-year-old has won the UC trophy five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid, CR7 is also the record scorer in the competition with 134 goals. But CR7 was not able to score in either leg of a knockout round for the first time in 16 years.

"History can't be deleted, it's written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don't understand this, will never achieve glory and success," Ronaldo added.

Juve are currently placed at the third spot in Serie A table and they have also reached the final of the Italian Cup.

Speaking about CR7's mindest, Juve boss Andrea Pirlo insisted, "Ronaldo is fine, it's normal that he is disappointed the other night like the whole team."