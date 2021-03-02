Watch: David Beckham's Inter Miami start first day of preseason

Miami: Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville on Monday held his first training session. The co-owner and Neville's longtime friend David Beckham was also in the stands to oversee their first pre-season training.

"It's great. Guys are very excited and anxious to be back. We've got a new coach who's come in and he's going to impose his philosophy and the way he wants to play and I think guys are ready to get working," Neville said.

When asked about the message from new head coach Neville, Inter Victor Ulloa, Inter Miami midfielder said, "Phil's main message is first he wants to set the culture within the group. He made it clear that last year was not good enough and we need to pick that up and set a higher standard for ourselves, for this club, for the fans and make everybody proud. He's a very intense guy and he's going to help us a lot."

"The message from the coach was first of all he wants intensity. We have to work on our fitness after some time away. It's important to get that back. And he wants us to have a lot of touches. Touches with the ball, possession with intention. It was a very good training session, " Victor Ulloa added.