WATCH| EXCLUSIVE: 'ISL will motivate youngsters to take up football,' says MCFC's Fernandes

Hyderabad: So far the ISL season for Mumbai City FC has been like a stroll on the beaches of Arabian Sea's waterfront in Goa. The team swam past ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday in the last game of the league's match and now must be licking their lips to get hold of ISL's trophy.

Apart from the competitiveness of the tournament and the fact that the league is helping in the metamorphosis of football in India, what makes this league successful is bringing people back to the rigmarole of the game, out of the wilderness due to Covid induced lockdown. It also brought a sense of reassurance to the fans as the tournament undoubtedly is a precursor of sporting events to follow like the Olympics.

And ETV Bharat chanced upon the Mumbai City FC midfielder -- Raynier Fernandes -- who always wanted to play under a Spanish coach. He shares with us his role, Mumbai City FC's dominance, and how the league has helped the Indian football.

Q. Mumbai City FC have done well so far. What makes MFC one of the best sides in ISL 2020-21?

A. We started the season not the best but we never gave up during our training session. So we just tried to work with Sergio coach. It was a new thing for us, a new system for us but we adapted well and trained hard. We were very consistent at the start of the season. And that's what makes us who we are. We would try and remain consistent throughout and get as much points as possible and try to get the trophy.

Q. Share with us about the experience of working with coach Sergio Lobera.

A. For me, I always wanted to work with a Spanish coach. Since everyone knows Sergio coach, and he has done so much in football and it just feels great to work with him because the main thing is training -- how you do well in training and how perform during training... that shows in the game. Our coach has given us a lot of confidence to me and all the players and that's the positive part from his side. He always motivates and that's a good thing for the team and all the individual players as well.

Q. Assess your own performance in the tournament.

A. I don't like to give credit to myself. I would like to give it to the entire team. It's not an individual game. The team has helped me and whatever I am trying to do, I am doing it to help my team and I just hope I keep continuing. Hope we get maximum points and I'm just very happy with the performance of the entire team.

Q. Going ahead in the tournament, which team Mumbai City FC should be wary of?

A. If you look at the tournament in its entirety, there is no specific team which is not doing well. All the teams are doing great and it feels challenging when you face each and every team.

Q. How do you see your role as a midfielder?

A. I am a midfielder but it all depends on the coach where he will put me and what will help the team. I got to do well in my training and wherever he puts me, I am happy to play over there as long as I am getting the opportunity to play in the first XI.

Q How ISL has contributed to Indian football?

A. This is my third year in ISL and it actually feels great to be a part of the ISL because of the experience, exposure and all the international coaches coming and training with us... and all the players who are training with us... it just feels great. For a youngster, it's a good opportunity to showcase their skills and it gives too much experience to all the youngsters so they can take up football in the future when they see all the football happening in the ISL and the I-League. So it feels really great to be a part of ISL. It's doing really well in football.

--By Ayushmaan Pandey