WATCH | EXCLUSIVE: We are ready to take on FC Goa, says Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh

Watch the full interview

Hyderabad: Mumbai City FC skipper Amrinder Singh feels his team will not be under any pressure and are completely "focussed" ahead of the semi-final clash against FC Goa on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium.

A victory over ATK Mohun Bagan was all that they needed to secure their first League Winners Shield and a place in the AFC Champions League and their captain believes that the team is "ready to take the next step."

The Sergio Lobera's men have made the most of their chances in the league so far and will now go head to head against the most consistent team of the league -- FC Goa.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh throws light on team's performance, their strategy, and his learnings from the ISL this season.

Excerpts:

Q. Do you think the appointment of Sergio Lobera was a masterstroke considering MCFC's performance? Tell us more about it...

A. As you have seen Lobera has done really well in the ISL, and even with Goa in previous seasons. He has played semi-finals almost every year. He has played a big role in setting up the team and he is one of the best coaches I have ever worked with. He keeps calm and knows how to behave in a particular situation. You must have noticed him angry on the field but he is always calm and composed in the dressing room. He has played a huge role in setting up the team in such a short period of time.

Q. FC Goa is one of the most consistent teams in league's history whereas Mumbai in comparison at the highest level is a newbie. How are you guys going to handle the pressure?

A. I don't think there will be any kind of pressure. They have remained unbeaten in the last 13 games, hence they are the ones who will be under the pump. We are done with our first job by finishing at the top of the table. We are ready for the semi-final clash against Goa. Neither players nor the team is under any sort of pressure. Everyone is focussed at the moment.

Q. Are there any loopholes that need to be fixed ahead of the semi-final clash?

A. There is nothing much. Our coach knows better about the areas that need to be looked at. He is better suited to answer such questions. As you must have seen, how the team has performed brilliantly in the last 2-3 games. There were times when we were in the dumps and we came good from there and should be carrying the same momentum ahead.

Q. What have your learnings been this season?

A. Of course, I have learned a lot. When you are in a bubble, what you can do is stay positive and focus on your fitness. If there is any requirement in your body, it can be taken care of in a better way. If you remain positive, you can learn a lot. Players had a lot of time this season to pay attention to their bodies and introspect.

Q. The team earned their first-ever AFC Champions League spot after finishing at the top in the points table. How do you see this? Does it add more responsibility or pressure?

A. I don't think it increases pressure. That was a complete different step and we have taken it. We feel ready at the moment. We can't be thinking about the fact that the team has finished on top. I believe we are ready for the next step. We have finished at the top and we will be playing our semi-final in the next game and for all of this... we don't need a wake-up call by anyone. We are ready.

--By Ayushmaan Pandey