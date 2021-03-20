Watch: Messi set to break Xavi's all-time Barcelona appearance record

Barcelona: Lionel Messi is set to overtake Xavi Hernandez to hold FC Barcelona's individual appearance record with 768th matches for the club.

Xavi Hernandez made his final appearance for the club more than five-and-a-half years ago to hold the 767th game record for the Catalan club until the 33-years-old who will face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The, then, 17-year-old came on as a substitute to make his professional debut on the 16th October 2004 against Espanyol. In his 17-year-career at the club, Messi has scored over 460 goals including more than 110 in the Champions League.

He scored his first goal against Albacete on the 1st May 2005 where he was assisted by another footballing legend Ronaldinho. A prolific goalscorer who has helped to win 34 trophies for his club as well as winning, individually, six Ballon d'Ors.

Not to mention holding numerous personal records for most goals, assists and hat-tricks in La Liga history. He shows no signs of slowing down but with his future at the club in doubt, where else will Messi challenge for records?

Players past and present, including Xavi himself, have lined up to congratulate and paid tribute to Messi, who made his debut for Barcelona on 16th October 2004 against Espanyol.