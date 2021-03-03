Watch: Pele gets his first COVID-19 shot in Brazil

Watch

Guaruja, Brazil: Pele received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, calling it an "unforgettable day.", posting the news on his social media channels along with a picture of himself receiving the shot in his right arm.

The three-time World Cup champion, did not disclose where the dose was given, but he has been staying at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, since the pandemic hit Brazil one year ago.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, nearing 260,000 victims.