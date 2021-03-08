Watch: Ronaldo leads Juventus training ahead of their 2nd leg match against Porto

Vinovo (Italy): Cristiano Ronaldo and company on Monday ahead of Juventus' second leg of Champions League round of 16 match against Porto trained at their base in Vinovo.

Andrea Pirlo's side will have to overcome a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Portugal if they are to reach the quarter-finals for a fourth time in five seasons.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions at Allianz Stadium, winning ten of those fixtures, and have scored nine goals combined in their last three home matches.

Porto have proved hard to beat in recent away matches though, losing just one of their last 15 games on the road.

The 'Dragons'' first-leg win over Juventus was their first victory in five meetings with the 'Old Lady'.

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala will miss Tuesday's match through injury, while Matthijs de Ligt's participation is also in doubt.