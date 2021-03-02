"We deserved a lot more", says Zidane after Real Madrid's draw against Sociedad

Madrid: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is happy with his team's performance against Real Sociedad, but he feels his players "deserved a lot more" from the game that ended in a draw.

"We deserved a lot more, particularly when you look at the chances we created. We didn't put them away, especially in the first half and that could have changed the complexion of the game. They had one chance and scored," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Also Read: Pep Guardiola congratulates Mumbai City FC for finishing on top of ISL table

"That's the way things go in football. We've had games where we won when we perhaps didn't deserve to. This doesn't change anything. I think we're in good shape, that's now five wins and a draw and we must remember that there's still a long way to go," he added.

During the match, Portu scored the opening goal, putting Real Sociedad ahead in the 55th minute. However, Vinicius Junior's goal in the dying minutes of the game saved Real Madrid from the defeat, and the match concluded on the same.

Securing one point from the game, Real Madrid now have 53 points, five points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Reiterating that there is still a long way to go, Zidane said his side needs to keep picking up points.

Also Read: Ex-Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested by Spanish police

"All of the teams drop points over the course of the season. We know that we have to keep putting points on the board. We've also dropped points and will be trying to keep picking up the points. It's the last time I'll say it, but there's still a long way to go," he said.