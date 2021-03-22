Xabi Alonso likely to be appointed coach of Borussia Monchengladbach

Monchengladbach (Germany): Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso will take over as coach at Borussia Monchengladbach next season, German media reported.

The tabloid Bild and its sister magazine Sport Bild first reported Monday that the 39-year-old Alonso, who had a distinguished playing career for Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, has agreed to replace current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.

Gladbach did not confirm the reports.

"We're not commentating on these stories and we'll be in touch if there's something to mention," club spokesman Markus Aretz said.

Madrid-based sports newspaper Marca reported that Alonso's representatives "neither confirmed nor denied" the reports, but that Gladbach's offer is "the most attractive" for Alonso, who is currently in charge of Real Sociedad's second team.

Alonso's agent Inaki Ibanez told broadcaster Sport1, "I generally do not comment on rumours. We'll see what the future brings."

Alonso has been coaching the Real Sociedad second team since 2019. The team is currently top of Group 2 in Spain's third division.

Alonso won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012. He retired aged 35 in 2017 and began coaching a Real Madrid youth team.